Musk says SpaceX will decommission Dragon spacecraft after Trump threat

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are seen ahead of a launch at Launch Complex 39A at the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. 
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk said SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft "immediately" because of threats by President Donald Trump to cancel government contracts with Musk's businesses.
  • Musk's announcement on his social media site X escalated a war of words with Trump that began after the Tesla CEO criticized the major tax bill being pushed by the Republican president.
  • A SpaceX Dragon capsule brought two NASA astronauts back to Earth in March after they were stranded for months at the International Space Station by a Boeing Starliner capsule.

Elon Musk on Thursday said that his company SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft "immediately" because of threats by President Donald Trump to cancel government contracts with Musk's businesses.

Musk's announcement, on his social media site X, came amid an escalating war of words with Trump that began after the Tesla CEO criticized the major tax bill being pushed by the Republican president.

"In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk wrote.

Dragon is the only U.S. option for delivering crew to and from the International Space Station.

A Dragon capsule brought NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth in March after the pair were stranded for months at the ISS by a Boeing Starliner capsule.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
