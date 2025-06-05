Musk says SpaceX will decommission Dragon spacecraft after Trump threat

Elon Musk said SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft "immediately" because of threats by President Donald Trump to cancel government contracts with Musk's businesses.

Musk's announcement on his social media site X escalated a war of words with Trump that began after the Tesla CEO criticized the major tax bill being pushed by the Republican president.

Elon Musk on Thursday said that his company SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft "immediately" because of threats by President Donald Trump to cancel government contracts with Musk's businesses.

Musk's announcement, on his social media site X, came amid an escalating war of words with Trump that began after the Tesla CEO criticized the major tax bill being pushed by the Republican president.

"In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk wrote.

Dragon is the only U.S. option for delivering crew to and from the International Space Station.

A Dragon capsule brought NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth in March after the pair were stranded for months at the ISS by a Boeing Starliner capsule.

