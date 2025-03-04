‘Music to our ears': Qualcomm CEO welcomes TSMC's $100 billion investment to boost U.S. chipmaking

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, said TSMC's investment in U.S. chip manufacturing will be important for the economy.

Trump announced on Monday that TSMC would invest $100 billion in the U.S. which would go toward building more chip fabrication plants in Arizona.

Amon said that some of Qualcomm's chips are already manufactured in TSMC's existing plants in Arizona and in the future, the company will get more semiconductors made in the U.S.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $100 billion commitment to expand manufacturing in the U.S. is "great news," Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told CNBC on Tuesday, adding it helps with diversification of chipmaking locations.

Amon also addressed U.S President Donald Trump's tariff policy, suggesting longer term technology trends would outweigh any short term uncertainty.

The U.S., under leadership of both Trump and former President Joe Biden, has sought to bring more cutting-edge chip manufacturing to American soil on the grounds that it is a matter of national and economic security to have these advanced technologies made closer to home.

Many in the technology industry have backed these plans, including Qualcomm.

"Look, this is great news," Amon said. "It shows that semiconductors are important. It's going to be important for ... the economy. Economic security means access to semiconductors. More manufacturing is music to our ears."

"TSMC is a great supplier of manufacturing for Qualcomm. They have a facility in Arizona. We already have chips built in Arizona. The more capacity that they put we're going to use it, same way we've been using in Taiwan, we're going to use it in other locations," Amon said.

Global companies are also digesting the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. on Mexico and Canada as well as additional duties on China.

Amon said it's currently difficult to predict the impact on Qualcomm from the tariffs.

"It's hard to tell because you don't know exactly how this is going to go. The interesting thing is we're big

exporters of chips. We're not an importer of chips ... Chips are going to devices. They're made all over the world, and it's hard to really know what is happening," Amon said.

"We're just is going to navigate based on whatever the outcome is."

The Qualcomm CEO said there are a number of key technology trends that are likely to support the U.S. giant's business in the long term, over the short term tariff uncertainty.

We are right at the "beginning of a significant upgrade for AI smartphones. We're seeing PCs changing to AI PCs. Cars are becoming computers. That's what's driving our business, not necessarily what we're going to see in the short term," Amon said.