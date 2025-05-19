Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Mortgage rates cross back over 7% after U.S. credit downgrade

By Diana Olick, CNBC

A For Sale sign sits in front of a home on May 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage crossed 7%, hitting its highest level since April 11.
  • Homebuilder sentiment is now at the lowest level since the end of 2023.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After several weeks of sitting stagnant, mortgage rates surged higher Monday following Moody's decision to downgrade the U.S. credit rating.

Bond yields rose after the late Friday announcement, and mortgage rates loosely follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed loan hit 7.04% on Monday, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is the highest level since April 11.

"The average mortgage lender had to account not only for the market movement in Friday's closing minutes, but also to the additional weakness seen this morning. That makes for a fairly big jump, day-over-day, but it does very little to change the bigger picture," said Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily.

The April surge in mortgage rates did have a direct effect on the housing market, causing it to pull back right in the heart of the usually busy spring season. Pending sales of existing homes in April, counted by signed contracts, dropped 3.2% compared with April of last year, according to Realtor.com.

Money Report

News 6 mins ago

Ivy League psychologist shares his No. 1 key to success and happiness: ‘We have to choose a different way of living'

News 21 mins ago

Judge rules against Trump effort to gut U.S. Institute of Peace

Homebuilders also noted a steep drop in demand in April. Homebuilder sentiment is now at the lowest level since the end of 2023, according to the National Association of Home Builders' monthly index.

There was a bit of a comeback in mortgage demand from homebuyers in the first two weeks of May, according to a weekly index from the Mortgage Bankers Association, but that was when rates were just sitting right around 6.9%. There has been a marked slowdown among buyers recently, whenever the rate goes over that 7% threshold. In addition, any rate increase will knock some people out of even qualifying for a mortgage.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us