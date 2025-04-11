Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Morgan Stanley tops quarterly estimates as equity trading revenue surges 45%

By Hugh Son, CNBC

People walk out of the Morgan Stanley global headquarters in Manhattan on March 20, 2025 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
  • Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $2.60 a share vs. $2.20 a share LSEG estimate
  • Revenue: $17.74 billion vs. expected $16.58 billion

Morgan Stanley on Friday reported first-quarter results that topped estimates as equity trading revenue surged 45% amid rising global volatility.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here's what the company reported:

  • Earnings: $2.60 a share vs. $2.20 a share LSEG estimate
  • Revenue: $17.74 billion vs. expected $16.58 billion
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley, like those of its peers, have whipsawed in recent days as President Donald Trump's trade policies have increased concern that the U.S. was headed for a recession.

The bank's massive wealth management business will be helped by high stock market values in the first quarter, which inflates the management fees it collects.

Analysts will want to ask about the outlook for investment banking activity, which may be curtailed amid the tensions.

Money Report

News 10 mins ago

Wells Fargo shares climb on higher earnings, CEO calls for ‘timely' trade resolution

News 17 mins ago

Unprecedented ‘shock': Why bond yields may face even more challenges ahead

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us