Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Morgan Stanley CEO says the era of zero interest rates and inflation ‘is over'

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Ted Pick, co-president of Morgan Stanley, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. 
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The days of easy money and zero interest rates are firmly in the past, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick said, speaking at a panel of finance CEOs in Riyadh on Tuesday.
  • "The end of financial repression, of zero interest rates and zero inflation, that era is over," Pick said.
  • The Fed cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in September — the first reduction since March 2020.

RIYADH — The days of easy money and zero interest rates are firmly in the past, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick said Tuesday, speaking at a panel of finance CEOs in Riyadh.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"The end of financial repression, of zero interest rates and zero inflation, that era is over. Interest rates will be higher, will be challenged around the world. And the end of 'the end of history' — geopolitics are back and will be part of the challenge for decades to come," Pick said, referencing the famous 1992 Francis Fukuyama book, "The End of History and the Last Man," which argued that conflicts between nations and ideologies were a thing of the past with the ending of the Cold War.

Repressed rates and easy monetary policy have been in the rearview mirror since 2022, when — after slashing rates to near zero to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic — the Federal Reserve cranked its benchmark rate up by around 500 basis points over the course of 18 months.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"We had the sugar high of Covid and zero rates, so small companies could go public without much of a business plan, and then we had this pretty tough funk for about 18 months when almost nothing was happening," Pick said of that period, talking about challenges for publicly-listed companies.

"And now it feels like a more normalized cadence. It is tougher being a public company," he said at a panel moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen at the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia.

Money Report

News 15 mins ago

Alphabet to report Q3 earnings after the bell

News 21 mins ago

23andMe appoints three new board members following abrupt resignations

The Fed cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in September — the first reduction since March 2020 — signaling a turning point in its management of the U.S. economy and in its outlook for inflation.

In late-September reports, strategists at J.P. Morgan and Fitch Ratings predicted two additional interest rate cuts by the end of 2024, and expect such reductions to continue into 2025.

Several of Wall Street's chief executives seem to disagree, citing expectations of continued inflation.

At an earlier panel on Tuesday at FII, guests including the CEOs of Goldman Sachs, Carlyle, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and State Street were asked to raise their hand if they believed two more rate cuts would be implemented by the Fed this year. None of the panelists raised their hands.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us