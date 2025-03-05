MongoDB shares sink after company issues weak guidance

- MongoDB's full-year view came in below consensus, as the company called for slower revenue growth than the company has ever shown since going public in 2017.
- Meanwhile, MongoDB is hiring to go after opportunities among big companies, and during the quarter it bought artificial intelligence startup Voyage.
MongoDB shares sank 16% in extended trading on Wednesday after the database software maker issued disappointing guidance.
Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:
- Earnings per share: $1.28 adjusted vs. 66 cents expected
- Revenue: $548.4 million vs. $519.6 million expected
Revenue increased about 20% from a year ago in the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, according to a statement. The company generated $15.8 million in net income, or 19 cents per share, which factors in stock-based compensation. In the same quarter a year ago, MongoDB had registered a net loss of $55.5 million, or 77 cents per share.
MongoDB added 1,900 customers in the quarter, bringing the total to 54,500. But the company ended the quarter with about $360 million in deferred revenue, below the StreetAccount consensus of $370.4 million.
MongoDB is seeing slower growth than it had hoped for in new applications using its Atlas cloud-based database service, Srdjan Tanjga, MongoDB's interim finance chief, said on a conference call with analysts. Meanwhile, MongoDB is hiring rapidly to pursue more deals with large companies, while pulling back on mid-sized businesses, Tanjga said.
During the quarter, MongoDB acquired artificial intelligence startup Voyage for an undisclosed sum.
"We want to capitalize on a once-in-a-generation opportunity," CEO Dev Ittycheria said.
For the fiscal first quarter, MongoDB called for 63 cents to 67 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $524 million to $529 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected 62 cents of per-share earnings and revenue of $526.8 million.
MongoDB said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 to $2.62 and revenue of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion for fiscal 2026. That implies 12.7% revenue growth, which would be the slowest rate at least since the company went public in 2017. Analysts were anticipating $3.34 per share of earnings and $2.32 billion in revenue.
Prior to Wednesday's after-hours move, MongoDB shares were up 13%, while the S&P 500 was down about 1%.
