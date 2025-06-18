Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman's home broken into 3 days after her murder

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

Law enforcement establish a security perimeter near the residence of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman after Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed earlier in the day, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, U.S., June 14, 2025.
Tim Evans | Reuters
  • Police are investigating a break-in at Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman's home, three days after she and her husband were shot and killed in what authorities called a politically motivated attack.
  • "The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don't believe anything is missing," police said in a statement.
  • Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect in the killing of Hortman and her husband, was arrested late Sunday and faces state and federal charges.

The home of murdered Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman was broken into on Tuesday night, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The break-in occurred just three days after Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed in the home Saturday morning in a politically motivated attack.

"At 8:00am Brooklyn Park Police were alerted to an overnight break-in at the residence of late State Representative Melissa Hortman," the police said in a statement.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"It was discovered that the plywood covering the rear window of the home had been pried off and the window broken to gain entry," Brooklyn Park police said.

"The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don't believe anything is missing," police said.

Police said that "all evidence related to the homicides had been collected" before the break-in.

Money Report

News 32 mins ago

Nike pushes back Skims launch with Kim Kardashian due to production delays

News 43 mins ago

3 student loan changes in Republican bill: Getting out of debt would be ‘extremely hard,' advocate says

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was arrested Sunday night after a massive manhunt and charged in the murders. Authorities said Boelter impersonated law enforcement to gain entry into the Hortmans' home before shooting and killing them both.

Boelter is also accused of shooting Minnesota Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their home in a separate attack the same morning. The couple is expected to survive their injuries.

Minnesota House Democratic Caucus Leader Melissa Hortman speaks with reporters at the state Capitol in St. Paul on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
Minnesota House Democratic Caucus Leader Melissa Hortman speaks with reporters at the state Capitol in St. Paul on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

In addition to the attacks on the Hortmans and the Hoffmans, Boelter visited the homes of two other Minnesota lawmakers Saturday morning "with the intent to kill them," authorities said Monday.

Boelter faces both state and federal charges in the attacks. Some of the charges could carry the death penalty if he is convicted, authorities said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us