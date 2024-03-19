MicroStrategy, largest corporate holder of bitcoin, drops as much as 18% as cryptocurrency falls

Shares of MicroStrategy slid on Tuesday after the company purchased even more bitcoin.

The company bought an additional 9,245 bitcoins for about $623 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

MicroStrategy used the net proceeds from a private offering of convertible senior notes and excess cash to make this purchase.

Shares of MicroStrategy tumbled on Tuesday alongside the price of bitcoin, as the company bought even more of the cryptocurrency.

The stock was last lower by 12%. Earlier, it fell as much as 18%.

The move came as MicroStrategy bought an additional 9,245 bitcoins for about $623 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company used $592.3 million in net proceeds from a recent private offering of convertible senior notes and excess cash to make its purchase.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

MicroStrategy made a similar move last week, purchasing 12,000 bitcoins for close to $822 million following a debt sale as bitcoin was climbing to all-time highs. The company now holds a total of 214,246 bitcoins, it announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, bitcoin fell on Tuesday, sliding below $63,000 at one point, about $10,000 below last week's record high. MicroStrategy tends to trade in tandem with the cryptocurrency.

Key catalysts such as spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the upcoming "halving" event in April — which cuts the bitcoin mining reward in half to limit the supply — have helped buoy the flagship crypto and the stocks tied to its performance.

MicroStrategy launched as a provider of enterprise software, but began employing an aggressive bitcoin-buying strategy in 2020 and has primarily traded as a proxy for the crypto's price since then. This February, the company said it would shift its company focus and brand to bitcoin development.

MicroStrategy's stock is now up 108% this year compared to bitcoin's 50% run. Both began turning lower last week as investors took profits.