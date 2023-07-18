Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Microsoft closes at record after revealing pricing for new A.I. subscription

By Todd Haselton,CNBC

SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Microsoft shares rallied to an all-time high after the company announced pricing for its new Microsoft 365 artificial intelligence subscription service.
  • Microsoft's Copilot subscription service adds AI to the company's popular Office products like Word, Excel and Teams.
  • It will cost an additional $30 per month and could increase monthly prices for enterprise customers by as much as 83%, bringing in additional revenue through recurring subscriptions.

Microsoft shares closed at a record on Tuesday after the company announced pricing for its new Microsoft 365 artificial intelligence subscription service.

The stock jumped 4% closing at $359.49. It's now up about 50% for the year. The prior record came on June 15, when the stock closed at $348.10.

Microsoft's Copilot subscription service adds AI to the company's popular Office products like Word, Excel and Teams. It will cost an additional $30 per month and could increase monthly prices for enterprise customers by as much as 83%, bringing in additional revenue through recurring subscriptions.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The announcement shows how Microsoft is continuing to build on its suite of Office software, making it more attractive for businesses that are seeking to add AI into their workflows. Microsoft has been pouring money into generative artificial intelligence, largely through a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Microsoft Copilot, first announced in March, can design presentations, offer writing prompts, summarize meetings and rank incoming emails. It's already being tested by 600 customers like Goodyear and General Motors, although Microsoft hasn't said when it will be available to the wider public.

— CNBC's Hayden Field contributed to this report.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Trump classified docs judge skeptical of push to delay trial past 2024 election

news 20 mins ago

Michigan attorney general charges fake Trump electors over alleged 2020 election crimes

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us