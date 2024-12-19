Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Micron stock headed for worst day since 2020 after disappointing guidance

By Ari Levy,CNBC

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra speaks before US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on “how the CHIPS and Science Act and his Investing in America agenda are growing the economy and creating jobs,” at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum in Syracuse, New York, on April 25, 2024. 
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  • Shares of Micron plummeted on Thursday after the chipmaker issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the second quarter.
  • "Micron expects further delay in the PC refresh cycle and cited pockets of elevated customer inventory in smartphones," Stifel analysts wrote in a report to clients.
  • Still, data center revenue jumped 400%.

Micron shares plummeted 16% on Thursday — heading for their worst day since March 2020 and the start of the Covid pandemic — after the chipmaker issued disappointing second-quarter guidance in its earnings report.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The stock fell to $86.78 in early afternoon trading, about 45% down from its all-time high in June.

For the fiscal second quarter, Micron said it expects revenue of $7.9 billion, plus or minus $200 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, plus or minus 10 cents. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.98 billion and EPS of $1.91, according to LSEG.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

On the earnings call, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the company, which provides computer memory and storage, is seeing slower growth in parts of consumer devices and is experiencing "inventory adjustments."

"Micron expects further delay in the PC refresh cycle and cited pockets of elevated customer inventory in smartphones," analysts at Stifel wrote in a report to clients. The firm kept its buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target to $130 from $135.

Micron reported an earnings beat from the first quarter, with earnings per share coming in at $1.79, topping the $1.75 average analyst estimate. Revenue jumped 84% from a year earlier to $8.71 billion, meeting estimates. The growth was driven by a 400% increase in data center revenue due largely to demand for artificial intelligence, Micron said.

Money Report

News 17 mins ago

Student loan servicer transfer led to ‘millions of consumer credit reporting errors': Lawmakers

News 40 mins ago

How Trump could spare Biden's renewable energy credits and still cripple his landmark climate bill

"We continue to gain share in the highest margin and strategically important parts of the market and are exceptionally well positioned to leverage AI-driven growth to create substantial value for all stakeholders," the company wrote in its report.

WATCH: Micron shares plunge

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us