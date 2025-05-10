Michelle Obama shares how she taught her kids to solve their own problems: ‘If I don't know who was wrong, don't ask me to get in it'

When her daughters have arguments or spats, former first lady Michelle Obama doesn't want to get involved.

Obama used an intentionally hands-off parenting philosophy to teach her daughters Malia and Sasha how to solve their own problems together, she said in an April 30 episode of her podcast "IMO," which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson.

"I didn't mediate in between them," said Obama, 61. "I was like, 'I love you both, and if I don't know who was wrong, don't ask me to get in it.'' If she did have to get involved in conflicts, both daughters would end up in trouble, she added.

"I don't want to play favorites," Obama said. "I'm not sure who's telling the truth. So, if I'm involved ... play is shut down, doors closed, computers off, it's over."

Malia and Sasha learned to solve their fights on their own, not wanting to upset their mother or risk facing the consequences of behaving badly, Obama said: "Eventually, they'd figure it out because they wanted to keep playing."

Successful adults, especially those in managerial and executive roles, tend to have strong conflict resolution skills, the Harvard Business Review wrote on October 21. Children who learn those skills young have an easier time communicating with other people, regulating their emotions and maintaining relationships as they grow, according to the Child Mind Institute.

For parents who want to raise kids who excel at resolving conflicts, Stanford psychologist Carolina Fleck recommends taking five crucial steps, she wrote for CNBC Make It on April 23:

Have a gentle debrief with your children, validating their feelings while getting to the root of the issue. Let your kids lead the conversation and express themselves freely. Practice active listening and maintain a calm, collected demeanor. If you did or said anything you regret prior to the conversation, like yelling, hold yourself accountable. Share your own perspective.

"Debriefing conversations should be gentle and happen after everyone has calmed down," wrote Fleck. "In my experience, bedsheet forts and dark rooms with warm covers create the perfect vibe."

Parents should also model healthy conflict resolution in their daily lives, because kids tend to copy the actions of their parents, Obama said. If you're constantly bickering and fighting, chances are good that they'll pick up the same habit.

"I think parents have to sort of look at the foundation they're setting," she said. "Kids don't just, out of the blue, fight all the time. The question has to be, what tone are you setting in the house?"

