Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $820 million—here's how much you'd actually take home in every U.S. state

By Mike Winters,CNBC

OLIVIER DOULIERY | Getty

You may have missed out on Powerball's $1.08 billion jackpot prize, but there's still $820 million up for grabs with Mega Millions' next draw Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET.

In the highly unlikely case that you win — the odds are 1 in 302.5 million — you'll have the choice of two two payout options. You can take either the full jackpot amount as an annuity spread out over 29 years, or an upfront lump sum worth just over half the jackpot amount.

But then there's taxes. For either payout option, you'll pay an automatic 24% federal withholding tax on your winnings. However, winning millions of dollars will put you in the top bracket, which levies a 37% tax for income of $578,126 or more. That means you'd almost certainly pay another 13% in taxes when you file a 2023 tax return.

You also have to pay state taxes, which vary based on where you live. Some states don't tax lottery winnings, while those that do have rates ranging from 2.9% to 10.9%.

Eight states don't charge income tax on lottery winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

Assuming a top federal tax rate of 37%, here's the after-tax amount you'd take home in each participating state, as well as Washington, D.C., for both the lump sum and annuity option, according to usamega.com.

Arizona

  • Lump sum: $255,347,045
  • Annuity: $497,211,360

Arkansas

  • Lump sum: $246,063,045
  • Annuity: $479,171,340

California

  • Lump sum: $265,897,045
  • Annuity: $517,711,350

Colorado

  • Lump sum: $247,329,045
  • Annuity: $481,631,340

Connecticut

  • Lump sum: $236,399,245
  • Annuity: $460,393,350

Delaware

  • Lump sum: $238,045,045
  • Annuity: $463,591,350

Florida

  • Lump sum: $265,897,045
  • Annuity: $517,711,350

Georgia

  • Lump sum: $241,632,045
  • Annuity: $470,561,340

Idaho

  • Lump sum: $241,421,045
  • Annuity: $470,151,360

Illinois

  • Lump sum: $245,008,045
  • Annuity: $477,121,350

Indiana

  • Lump sum: $252,604,045
  • Annuity: $491,881,350

Iowa

  • Lump sum: $240,577,045
  • Annuity: $468,511,350

Kansas

  • Lump sum: $241,843,045
  • Annuity: $470,971,350

Kentucky

  • Lump sum: $246,907,045
  • Annuity: $480,811,350

Louisiana

  • Lump sum: $245,852,045
  • Annuity: $478,761,360

Maine

  • Lump sum: $235,724,045
  • Annuity: $459,081,360

Maryland

  • Lump sum: $228,128,045
  • Annuity: $444,321,360

Massachusetts

  • Lump sum: $227,917,045
  • Annuity: $443,911,350

Michigan

  • Lump sum: $247,962,045
  • Annuity: $482,861,340

Minnesota

  • Lump sum: $224,330,045
  • Annuity: $436,941,360

Mississippi

  • Lump sum: $244,797,045
  • Annuity: $476,711,340

Missouri

  • Lump sum: $245,008,045
  • Annuity: $477,121,350

Montana

  • Lump sum: $237,412,045
  • Annuity: $462,361,350

Nebraska

  • Lump sum: $237,876,245
  • Annuity: $463,263,360

New Hampshire

  • Lump sum: $265,897,045
  • Annuity: $517,711,350

New Jersey

  • Lump sum: $220,532,045
  • Annuity: $429,561,360

New Mexico

  • Lump sum: $240,999,045
  • Annuity: $469,331,340

New York

  • Lump sum: $219,899,045
  • Annuity: $428,331,360

North Carolina

  • Lump sum: $245,852,045
  • Annuity: $478,761,360

North Dakota

  • Lump sum: $253,659,045
  • Annuity: $493,931,340

Ohio

  • Lump sum: $249,059,245
  • Annuity: $484,993,350

Oklahoma

  • Lump sum: $245,852,045
  • Annuity: $478,761,360

Oregon

  • Lump sum: $224,119,045
  • Annuity: $436,531,350

Pennsylvania

  • Lump sum: $252,941,645
  • Annuity: $492,537,360

Rhode Island

  • Lump sum: $240,619,245
  • Annuity: $468,593,340

South Carolina

  • Lump sum: $238,467,045
  • Annuity: $464,411,340

South Dakota

  • Lump sum: $265,897,045
  • Annuity: $517,711,350

Tennessee

  • Lump sum: $265,897,045
  • Annuity: $517,711,350

Texas

  • Lump sum: $265,897,045
  • Annuity: $517,711,350

Vermont

  • Lump sum: $228,972,045
  • Annuity: $445,961,340

Virginia

  • Lump sum: $241,632,045
  • Annuity: $470,561,340

Washington

  • Lump sum: $265,897,045
  • Annuity: $517,711,350

Washington, D.C.

  • Lump sum: $220,532,045
  • Annuity: $429,561,360

West Virginia

  • Lump sum: $238,467,045
  • Annuity: $464,411,340

Wisconsin

  • Lump sum: $233,614,045
  • Annuity: $454,981,350

Wyoming

  • Lump sum: $265,897,045
  • Annuity: $517,711,350

