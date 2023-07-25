Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $820 million—here's how much you'd actually take home in every U.S. state

You may have missed out on Powerball's $1.08 billion jackpot prize, but there's still $820 million up for grabs with Mega Millions' next draw Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET.

In the highly unlikely case that you win — the odds are 1 in 302.5 million — you'll have the choice of two two payout options. You can take either the full jackpot amount as an annuity spread out over 29 years, or an upfront lump sum worth just over half the jackpot amount.

But then there's taxes. For either payout option, you'll pay an automatic 24% federal withholding tax on your winnings. However, winning millions of dollars will put you in the top bracket, which levies a 37% tax for income of $578,126 or more. That means you'd almost certainly pay another 13% in taxes when you file a 2023 tax return.

You also have to pay state taxes, which vary based on where you live. Some states don't tax lottery winnings, while those that do have rates ranging from 2.9% to 10.9%.

Eight states don't charge income tax on lottery winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

Assuming a top federal tax rate of 37%, here's the after-tax amount you'd take home in each participating state, as well as Washington, D.C., for both the lump sum and annuity option, according to usamega.com.

Arizona

Lump sum: $255,347,045

Annuity: $497,211,360

Arkansas

Lump sum: $246,063,045

Annuity: $479,171,340

California

Lump sum: $265,897,045

Annuity: $517,711,350

Colorado

Lump sum: $247,329,045

Annuity: $481,631,340

Connecticut

Lump sum: $236,399,245

Annuity: $460,393,350

Delaware

Lump sum: $238,045,045

Annuity: $463,591,350

Florida

Lump sum: $265,897,045

Annuity: $517,711,350

Georgia

Lump sum: $241,632,045

Annuity: $470,561,340

Idaho

Lump sum: $241,421,045

Annuity: $470,151,360

Illinois

Lump sum: $245,008,045

Annuity: $477,121,350

Indiana

Lump sum: $252,604,045

Annuity: $491,881,350

Iowa

Lump sum: $240,577,045

Annuity: $468,511,350

Kansas

Lump sum: $241,843,045

Annuity: $470,971,350

Kentucky

Lump sum: $246,907,045

Annuity: $480,811,350

Louisiana

Lump sum: $245,852,045

Annuity: $478,761,360

Maine

Lump sum: $235,724,045

Annuity: $459,081,360

Maryland

Lump sum: $228,128,045

Annuity: $444,321,360

Massachusetts

Lump sum: $227,917,045

Annuity: $443,911,350

Michigan

Lump sum: $247,962,045

Annuity: $482,861,340

Minnesota

Lump sum: $224,330,045

Annuity: $436,941,360

Mississippi

Lump sum: $244,797,045

Annuity: $476,711,340

Missouri

Lump sum: $245,008,045

Annuity: $477,121,350

Montana

Lump sum: $237,412,045

Annuity: $462,361,350

Nebraska

Lump sum: $237,876,245

Annuity: $463,263,360

New Hampshire

Lump sum: $265,897,045

Annuity: $517,711,350

New Jersey

Lump sum: $220,532,045

Annuity: $429,561,360

New Mexico

Lump sum: $240,999,045

Annuity: $469,331,340

New York

Lump sum: $219,899,045

Annuity: $428,331,360

North Carolina

Lump sum: $245,852,045

Annuity: $478,761,360

North Dakota

Lump sum: $253,659,045

Annuity: $493,931,340

Ohio

Lump sum: $249,059,245

Annuity: $484,993,350

Oklahoma

Lump sum: $245,852,045

Annuity: $478,761,360

Oregon

Lump sum: $224,119,045

Annuity: $436,531,350

Pennsylvania

Lump sum: $252,941,645

Annuity: $492,537,360

Rhode Island

Lump sum: $240,619,245

Annuity: $468,593,340

South Carolina

Lump sum: $238,467,045

Annuity: $464,411,340

South Dakota

Lump sum: $265,897,045

Annuity: $517,711,350

Tennessee

Lump sum: $265,897,045

Annuity: $517,711,350

Texas

Lump sum: $265,897,045

Annuity: $517,711,350

Vermont

Lump sum: $228,972,045

Annuity: $445,961,340

Virginia

Lump sum: $241,632,045

Annuity: $470,561,340

Washington

Lump sum: $265,897,045

Annuity: $517,711,350

Washington, D.C.

Lump sum: $220,532,045

Annuity: $429,561,360

West Virginia

Lump sum: $238,467,045

Annuity: $464,411,340

Wisconsin

Lump sum: $233,614,045

Annuity: $454,981,350

Wyoming

Lump sum: $265,897,045

Annuity: $517,711,350

