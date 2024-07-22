McDonald's to extend $5 value meal in most U.S. markets as diners return to restaurants

McDonald's will extend its $5 value meal in most U.S. markets, saying the deal is helping to boost traffic.

McDonald's is extending the promotion as rivals such as Burger King and Starbucks offer deals to entice diners and boost traffic.

The company is set to report earnings July 29.

McDonald's will extend its $5 value meal beyond its initial four-week window in most of its U.S. markets as the fast-food giant says the offer is driving traffic back to restaurants.

In a memo to the U.S. system obtained by CNBC on Monday, executives wrote that nearly every business unit, encompassing 93% of its restaurants, voted to extend the promotion past its original end date late this month. The memo said the majority of locations will extend through August, or plan to vote on whether to do so.

The $5 value meal rolled out on menu boards beginning June 25 and was initially set to last roughly a month. It includes a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. The combo costs substantially less than purchasing those items individually.

"Our message is resonating with our millions of customers," Myra Doria, national field president, and Tariq Hassan, U.S. chief marketing and customer experience officer, wrote in the memo. "When our customers are ordering the $5 Meal Deal, they aren't visiting the competition, and early performance shows this deal is meeting the objective of driving guests back to our restaurants."

Bloomberg earlier reported the decision to extend the deal.

The move comes as restaurants offer deals to boost sagging traffic, as consumers — particularly lower-income diners — balk at higher prices after years of inflation-fueled hikes. The meal has faced competition from other chains including Burger King, Wendy's, Taco Bell and even Starbucks, which have offered deals ranging between $3 and $5, as companies look to bring in value-conscious consumers in a highly competitive environment.

The memo went on: "We must remember that driving guest counts ultimately propels our business and is the key to sustained growth."

Coca-Cola kicked in marketing funds to make the initial value offer more appealing for franchisees, CNBC reported in May. Some franchisee advocates had pushed for future contributions from the company to make the discounted offering sustainable for operators in the long run.

McDonald's declined to comment.