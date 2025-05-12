McDonald's announces plans to hire 375,000 workers with Trump Labor secretary

McDonald's plans to hire up to 375,000 workers across its company-owned and franchised U.S. restaurants this summer.

U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer was present at the announcement as the fast-food chain cozies up to the Trump administration.

McDonald's is one of the country's largest private employers.

McDonald's on Monday announced plans to hire up to 375,000 workers this summer at a news conference that included U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While McDonald's has long been one of President Donald Trump's culinary favorites, the company has been cozying up to his administration during his second term. The company likely hopes to stay in Trump's good graces and avoid obstacles to its business, like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" agenda or unfavorable regulation by the Department of Labor.

For example, McDonald's donated $1 million to Trump's second presidential inauguration, marking its first contribution to an inaugural fund in more than a decade.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Additionally, representatives from McDonald's, Wendy's, Yum Brands and other fast-food companies reportedly met with Chavez-DeRemer ahead of Trump's inauguration to discuss key industry topics, like pro-union legislation that she sponsored and the joint employer rule, which defines the relationship between franchisor and franchisees.

During Monday's event, McDonald's and Chavez-DeRemer celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the company's "Archways to Opportunity" program, which provides tuition assistance and helps employees achieve education goals, like earning a high school degree.

McDonald's and the broader restaurant industry typically embark on hiring sprees to meet higher demand during the summer. Monday's announcement set McDonald's biggest hiring target in years. In 2020, as it was reopening its dining rooms, the chain said it was looking to hire just 260,000 restaurant employees.

Through its company-owned and franchised restaurants, McDonald's is one of the nation's largest private employers. McDonald's claims that 1 in 8 Americans have worked in one of its restaurants at some point.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Trump regularly mocked Vice President Kamala Harris' claim to have been a McDonald's alum; McDonald's tried to stay out of the fight, saying in a statement that it wasn't a political brand and didn't have all of its employment records dating back to the 1980s.

The latest hiring push comes as McDonald's opens more U.S. restaurants. The company is aiming to add 900 new domestic locations by 2027.