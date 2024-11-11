Mattel pulls thousands of ‘Wicked' dolls off shelves after printing adult website on packaging

Mattel is pulling its "Wicked"-branded fashion dolls from retail shelves.

Packages of its Glinda, Elphaba and other character dolls featured a misprinted website that lead to an adult website instead of Universal's movie site.

Target, Walmart and Amazon had removed the line of "Wicked" dolls from their online storefronts as of midday Monday, as had Best Buy, Barnes & Noble and Macy's.

Thousands of Mattel's "Wicked"-branded fashion dolls are flying off shelves, but not because of consumer demand.

The toy company has been forced to pull its line of character dolls after a package misprint. Instead of listing the website for Universal's "Wicked" movie, boxes featured a link to a pornographic website for a group called Wicked Pictures.

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page," Mattel said in a statement. "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information."

It is unclear if Mattel will reprint the packages or provide retailers with stickers to cover the incorrect website domain. Mattel did not return CNBC's request for additional comment after providing its initial statement.

"Like any business, mistakes can and do happen in the toy business," said James Zahn, editor in chief of The Toy Book. "This was likely an innocent oversight that made it through the normal processes. Most consumers — kids and adults alike — will never read the fine print on a package, and at the end of the day, the packaging is designed to end up in the trash. The odds of a kid reading the back of a doll box and being inclined to go online and visit the website are pretty slim."

The mishap comes as Universal floods retail shelves with "Wicked"-related product ahead of the film's Nov. 22 release. The green-and-pink barrage is expected to bring a big boost to the retail industry just in time for the crucial holiday period.

However, Mattel could see its revenue impacted by the cost of removing the dolls.

"I suppose the impact depends on the resolution, which we don't yet know," said Jaime Katz, an analyst at Morningstar.

"The big winners in the short term are resellers, as this snafu sparked a flipper frenzy this weekend as retail shelves were quickly emptied by opportunists looking to make a quick buck by selling on eBay or Facebook Marketplace," Zahn noted.

Already dozens of Mattel's misprinted dolls are available on eBay for list prices ranging between $40 and $2,100. The dolls retailed for between $20 and $40 depending on the character and outfit.

