Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Mark Wiedman, a top BlackRock exec thought to be Fink's successor, is leaving the company

By Yun Li,CNBC and Leslie Picker,CNBC

Mark Wiedman, Head of the Global Client Business of BlackRock, attends the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China Nov. 8, 2023.
Tyrone Siu | Reuters

Mark Wiedman, a senior BlackRock executive with a tenure that spans more than 20 years, is leaving the asset manager, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Wiedman, head of the global client business for the past two years, was believed to be a potential successor to Chief Executive Larry Fink.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Wiedman was instrumental in driving BlackRock's growth in passive investing. From 2011 to 2019, he led BlackRock's exchange-traded and index strategies while assets under management in the business increased from $500 billion to $1.7 trillion.

Wiedman joined BlackRock in 2004 to oversee the firm's emergency assistance to governments and financial institutions during the financial crisis.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager with its AUM hitting a record $11.5 trillion in the fourth quarter. The firm made two big acquisitions last year in a push to expand in private credit and alternatives. In December, the financial firm agreed to buy HPS Investment Partners for $12 billion in stock, as BlackRock looks to grow its presence in the highly popular private credit space. BlackRock also acquired Global Infrastructure Partners, an infrastructure investor, for $12.5 billion last year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us