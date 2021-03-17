Man Wanted by Police Arrested Near Residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, Gun and Ammo Found in Car

A Texas man wanted by the police was stopped by the U.S. Secret Service and arrested Wednesday afternoon near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Police said they found a rifle and ammunition in that man's car, which was parked some distance away in a garage in downtown Washington.

Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, was stopped by Secret Service officers at just after noon in the northwest section of Washington on Massachusetts Avenue, right outside of the Naval Observatory, which contains Harris' residence.

Police said they arrested Murray in response to an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas.

The vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the residence is undergoing renovations. The couple is living at Blair House, near the White House.

Murray was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

BREAKING: My Video of a Suspicious person detained near Vice President’s house ON YOUTUBE NOW-- https://t.co/gL58uJJD7h @YouTube — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) March 17, 2021

Andrew Leyden, a former Capitol Hill staffer who lives near the Naval Observatory, told CNBC he witnessed the arrest while passing by on a scooter on his way to the Irish Embassy to film a St. Patrick's Day video for his YouTube channel.

"A bunch of cops passed me at the National Cathedral," which is just up the road from the Observatory, Leyden said. "What was really odd was it was marked units and unmarked units."

A video Leyden took of the scene showed Murray surrounded by police, with a bike laying on the grass near them.

"I saw that kind of scraggly looking guy, cuffed," said Leyden, who posted video of the scene on Twitter.

Harris's spokeswoman Sabrina Singh referred CNBC to the Secret Service when asked for comment.

UPDATE: New info from DC Police clarifies there was a region-wide lookout for this man. NOT a specific lookout from US Capitol Police https://t.co/uEHknfFAGv — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 17, 2021

