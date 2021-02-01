Major Snowstorm Slams Northeast, Spurring Shutdowns and Blackouts

The first major snowstorm of 2021 is underway.

It's already spurred power outages in New Jersey, a state of emergency across 44 counties in New York state, and the largest recorded snowfall at Chicago O'Hare Airport since 2015.

Major airlines have canceled service to most NYC airports.

The first major snowstorm of 2021 is underway, with power outages hitting New Jersey, a state of emergency declared across 44 counties in New York state, and the largest recorded snowfall at Chicago O'Hare Airport since 2015.

As of midday Monday, about 1,500 customers in New Jersey were without power, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter, with the worst of the storm yet to hit. Forecasters are expecting several more inches in southern New Jersey, and at least another foot of snow in the northern parts of the state.

In New York state, snow is expected to fall at a rate of about two inches per hour this afternoon. Areas in New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions could see up to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday morning.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Major airlines have canceled service to most NYC airports, and American Airlines has canceled operations in several affected states, with limited service to return on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania is seeing similar snowfall rates, with 2 to 3 inches expected per hour Monday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the Biden administration has been in contact with FEMA and is monitoring the storm.

A worker shovels snow in New York City

A resident crosses the street as snow piles up in Manhattan

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Harlem residents struggle through snow in New York

Mike Segar | Reuters

Residents enjoy a snowball fight in Washington, DC

Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

A snowman appears near the U.S. Capitol

Cheriss May | Reuters

A snowman adorned with a traffic cone near the Washington Monument

Liu Jie | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

A bicycle ride with no traffic in Times Square

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Cleaning a street in New York

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

A street cleaner with a face mask

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Dining tables covered with snow in New York

Noam Galai | Getty Images

A man walks down a street in Brooklyn

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

A New Yorker strolls through a snowy Times Square

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

A snowball fight in front of the New York Stock Exchange

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The Charging Bull covered in snow on Wall Street

Eduardo MunozAlvarez | VIEW press | Corbis News | Getty Images

A pedestrian walks through snow in New York City

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Outdoor seating in Manhattan is covered in snow

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

A truck spreads salt on roads in Times Square