Major Snowstorm Slams Northeast, Spurring Shutdowns and Blackouts

The first major snowstorm of 2021 is underway. It's already spurred power outages in New Jersey, a state of emergency across 44 counties in New York state, and the largest recorded snowfall at Chicago O'Hare Airport since 2015. Major airlines have canceled service to most NYC airports.
The
first major snowstorm of 2021 is underway, with power outages hitting New Jersey, a state of emergency declared across 44 counties in New York state, and the largest recorded snowfall at Chicago O'Hare Airport since 2015.
As of midday Monday, about 1,500 customers in New Jersey were without power, Gov. Phil Murphy
said on Twitter, with the worst of the storm yet to hit. Forecasters are expecting several more inches in southern New Jersey, and at least another foot of snow in the northern parts of the state.
In New York state, snow is expected to fall at a rate of about two inches per hour this afternoon. Areas in New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions could see up to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday morning.
Major airlines have
canceled service to most NYC airports, and American Airlines has canceled operations in several affected states, with limited service to return on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania is seeing similar snowfall rates, with 2 to 3 inches expected per hour Monday afternoon,
according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the Biden administration has been in contact with FEMA and is monitoring the storm.
A worker shovels snow in New York City
A resident crosses the street as snow piles up in Manhattan
Spencer Platt | Getty Images People walk through the snow in Manhattan on February 01, 2021 in New York City. Harlem residents struggle through snow in New York
Mike Segar | Reuters People struggle through heavy falling snow in the Harlem section of Manhattan during a winter storm in New York, February 1, 2021. Residents enjoy a snowball fight in Washington, DC
Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images People take part in a snowball fight as snow blankets the National Mall on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. A snowman appears near the U.S. Capitol
Cheriss May | Reuters A snowman is seen at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2021. A snowman adorned with a traffic cone near the Washington Monument
Liu Jie | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images People play in the snow at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., Jan. 31, 2021. A bicycle ride with no traffic in Times Square
Carlo Allegri | Reuters A person cycles through the Times Square during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New York, February 1, 2021. Cleaning a street in New York
Andrew Kelly | Reuters A worker clears a street during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York, February 1, 2021. A street cleaner with a face mask
Andrew Kelly | Reuters A worker covered in snow clears a street during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York, February 1, 2021. Dining tables covered with snow in New York
Noam Galai | Getty Images Dining tables are covered in snow outside a restaurant in Times Square during a snow storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. A man walks down a street in Brooklyn
Spencer Platt | Getty Images People walk through the snow in Brooklyn on February 01, 2021 in New York City. A New Yorker strolls through a snowy Times Square
Carlo Allegri | Reuters A person crosses a street during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 1, 2021. A snowball fight in front of the New York Stock Exchange
Brendan McDermid | Reuters People have a snowball fight outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during a snow storm in New York, February 1, 2021. The Charging Bull covered in snow on Wall Street
Eduardo MunozAlvarez | VIEW press | Corbis News | Getty Images The bull of Wall Street is seen during the pass of the snowstorm on January 31, 2021 in New York City. A pedestrian walks through snow in New York City
Brendan McDermid | Reuters A person walks during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New York, February 1, 2021. Outdoor seating in Manhattan is covered in snow
Andrew Kelly | Reuters An outdoor eating area is seen in Greenwich Village neighborhood during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 1, 2021. A truck spreads salt on roads in Times Square
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images A truck spreads salt as snow falls during a winter storm in Times Square on January 31, 2021.