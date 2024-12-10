Luigi Mangione rages about ‘insult to the American people' before UnitedHealthcare murder extradition hearing

Luigi Mangione yelled at reporters outside a Pennsylvania courthouse before a hearing on his possible extradition to New York to face a murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate is accused of fatally shooting Thompson outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan, as the CEO headed to an investor meeting for his parent company, UnitedHealth Group.

An agitated Luigi Mangione yelled at reporters outside a Pennsylvania courthouse before a hearing on his possible extradition to New York to face a murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"It's completely out of touch and is an insult to the American people and their lived experience!" Mangione shouted as he was led in shackles from a police car into the Blair County Court in Hollidaysburg.

Mangione was forced into the building by two officers as he struggled against their hold on him while yelling at television cameras. Before he was hustled inside, his chest bounced off the wall of the building.

The 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate is accused in New York state court of fatally shooting Thompson on Wednesday outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan, as the CEO headed to an investor meeting for his parent company, UnitedHealth Group.

Mangione was arrested Monday morning at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after police there recognized him as the person of interest being sought by the New York Police Department.

