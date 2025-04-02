Live updates: Trump finalizing tariff plans as U.S. trade partners brace for impact

This is CNBC's live coverage of President Donald J. Trump's announcement of new tariffs targeting U.S. trade partners on April 2, 2025.

President Donald Trump is set to unveil new tariffs today at the White House.

Trump will detail sweeping new levies on imported goods into the United States at a Rose Garden event at 4 p.m. ET.

Trump says the tariffs are intended to be "reciprocal," meaning they will be imposed on imports from countries that either collect duties or erect trade barriers on U.S. goods that the White House considers unfair.

Trump administration officials have set their sights on a group of around 20 countries that export far more to the U.S. than they import.

Today's tariffs "will be effective immediately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters this week.

The White House has sent mixed messages about what to expect today, reflecting internal debate between Trump's closest advisers over the scope of the plan.

Uncertainty over the tariffs and worries about their impact on the economy have roiled the stock market for weeks.

CNBC's reporters are covering the tariffs and their impact, live all day on air and online from our bureaus in Washington, D.C., London, Singapore, San Francisco and Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Stocks struggle, gold rallies ahead of tariff announcement

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.S. stock market was poised to open lower on Wednesday as Wall Street continues to struggle in the face of the looming tariff policies from the Trump administration.

The S&P 500 is now down 4.2% over the past month and is 8.4% below its record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dropped 7.4% over the past month, and is 13.6% below its record high.

Uncertainty about tariffs is not the only reason the stock market has struggled, as some tech stocks that are thought to be relatively insulated from trade war concerns have also fallen.

However, other stock moves seem to have a more direct line to concerns about tariffs and their economic impact, such as the 12% decline in the past month for Stellantis.

On the other hand, gold and Treasury bonds have both been rallying in recent days, a sign that investors may looking to reduce risk. Gold was trading near a record high on Wednesday morning.

— Jesse Pound

Scope of tariffs is still up in the air: Report

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The scope of new tariffs has yet to be finalized by the White House, the Bloomberg news service reported.

"The White House has not reached a firm decision on their tariff plan," Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plan.

Several options are under consideration at the White House. One is a universal flat tariff rate applied to all trade partners, while another would tailor tariffs to each trade partner.

A third option prepared by the U.S. Trade Representative's office would apply a flat rate to a select group of countries.

- Dan Mangan

VT Sen. Welch: Trump's tariff reflect 'abdication by Congress'

Democratic Vermont Sen. Peter Welch said the tariff disagreements between Trump and Democrats go beyond typical party differences, calling it a "very, very serious situation."

"We believe what President Trump is doing is, in many cases, lawless and really beyond any norms," he said on Squawk Box.

Welch believes Congress has tariff authority that can be traced back to the Constitution.

Trump's actions are an "overreach" in service of a personal agenda, he said.

"There's a real abdication by Congress of its own authority."

— Laya Neelakandan

U.S. Trade Rep readies a third tariff option for Trump

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has prepared a third option for tariffs, the Wall Street Journal reports.

This tariff structure would set a rate below 20%, but apply it only to a small group of trade partners.

There are two other plans under consideration at the White House.

A universal flat tariff rate applied to all trade partners. A different tariff rate for every trade partner that reflects what the administration views as that country's overall import barriers to U.S. goods.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

— Erin Doherty

— Christina Wilkie

New tariffs will take effect 'immediately'

Carlos Barria | Reuters

Trump's new tariffs will take effect "immediately" after he announces them in the Rose Garden, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

The timeline offered a morsel of clarity about the reciprocal tariff plan, which remains highly opaque just hours before it is set to be unveiled.

— Kevin Breuninger

Mexico, Canada pledge greater trade cooperation in face of Trump tariffs

Blair Gable | Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke on the phone in advance of looming U.S. tariffs to reaffirm their "strong trading and investment relationship," Ottawa said.

"With challenging times ahead," the two leaders "emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness while respecting the sovereignty of each nation," Carney's government said in a statement after Tuesday's call.

Carney also laid out his "plan to fight unjustified trade actions against Canada" by the Trump administration.

In separate remarks to reporters on Tuesday, Carney said Canada is prepared to retaliate against whatever actions the U.S. takes Wednesday.

"We have held back, but we will not disadvantage Canadian producers and Canadian workers relative to American workers," he said.

— Kevin Breuninger

Tariffs come as U.S. economy is flashing warning signs

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Trump is about to drop a sweeping tariff policy on an economy that already seems to be showing cracks.

Several top analysts have lowered economic growth projections in recent weeks and warned of persistent inflation, dragging the term stagflation back into the conversation.

Strategists and fund managers have also recently raised the probability of a recession, a shift that stems in large part from concerns about the Trump administration's fiscal policies.

These fears coincide with a highly volatile stock market and souring sentiment from consumers and businesses alike.

— Kevin Breuninger