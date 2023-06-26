Live Updates: Putin's Grip on Power Questioned After Mutiny; Mercenary Group Wagner's Fate Looks Uncertain

This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [You can see previous updates here.]

An attempted mutiny against the Russian military by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power and what could be next for the country.

Prigozhin's private militia Wagner Group on Saturday seized control of the strategic city of Rostov and advanced an armed convoy to within 200 kilometers of Moscow.

Less than 24 hours later, the rebellion was over, and Prigozhin announced that Wagner would be turning back in order to avoid spilling Russian blood.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the mutiny exposed "cracks" in Moscow, while Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer told CNBC on Monday that despite the deal, Prigozhin is a "dead man walking."

Russia's defense ministry said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited troops in occupied Ukraine Monday, in his first public appearance since the weekend. Shoigu's future had been called into question following the mutiny, but the Telegram post indicates that he remains in charge.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered the deal between Prigozhin — a former close ally of Putin — and the Kremlin which brought an end to Wagner's march to Moscow.

The deal likely signals the end of the Wagner Group and the integration of some of its fighters into the Russian armed forces, but the brief and unprecedented insurrection marked the greatest challenge yet to Putin's 23-year grip on power.

Putin’s 23-year grip on power shaken by attempted coup

AP

With a so-called "24-hour coup" by Russia's mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin ending in an anti-climactic pullback, Russian President Vladimir Putin was able to avoid a dramatic and bloody standoff with his one-time ally.

Nonetheless, the fact that outspoken Prigozhin could even mount an armed mutiny with his private military company, the Wagner Group, with little resistance and an apparently muted response is widely seen as a deep political blow for Putin and his regime.

"Prigozhin's armed rebellion indicates a political crisis within Russia and shatters the myth of Russia's invincibility and overwhelming power," Hanna Liubakova, a nonresident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, and a journalist and researcher from Belarus, said in a note Sunday.

Prigozhin and his mercenary forces on Saturday seized one of the Russian military's key bases in the south of the country, and the city of Rostov-on-Don, before proceeding north to Moscow. However, the coup was dramatically called off before the rebels reached the capital city.

Russia experts and political analysts characterized the apparent attempted coup as "24 hours that shook the Kremlin" and the biggest challenge to Putin and the Russian elite in decades.

— Holly Ellyatt

Criminal probe into Prigozhin is not closed: Russian media reports

Stringer | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported Monday morning that the criminal case against Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin over the attempted mutiny is still ongoing.

"The criminal case against Prigozhin has not been terminated, a source in the Prosecutor General's Office told RIA Novosti," the agency posted on Telegram, according to a translation.

This contradicts prior reports, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, which suggested that the criminal investigation into Prigozhin would be closed as part of the deal that halted the march of Wagner mercenaries toward Moscow.

— Elliot Smith

Zelenskyy says Russian aggression is returning to its 'home harbor'

Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address Sunday that the longer Russia's campaign of aggression lasts, the "more degradation it causes in Russia itself."

"One of the manifestations of this degradation is that Russian aggression is gradually returning to its home harbor," Zelenskyy added.

With the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania two weeks away, a Ukrainian presidential delegation met in Copenhagen over the weekend with political advisers to Turkey and India, two countries that have thus far remained neutral on the war, along with allies from EU institutions and Japan.

"We are bringing the implementation of the Peace Formula closer and for this purpose, we involve the widest possible range of partners," Zelenskyy said in the video posted Sunday.

At a G20 summit in November, the Ukrainian president proposed a 10-point peace plan supported by many Western allies. It includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and security around its key nuclear plants, a complete withdrawal of Russian forces, and accountability for war crimes.

— Elliot Smith

Russian ruble hits 15-month low

The Russian ruble slid to its lowest point in almost 15 months against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning on the back of the failed Wagner mutiny.

As of around 9:45 a.m. London time, the ruble was trading just below 85 to the dollar, a level last seen at the end of March 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

— Elliot Smith

More important than ever to support Ukraine, EU's foreign affairs chief says

European foreign affairs ministers are gathering in Luxembourg Monday morning with the latest events out of Russia dominating their conversations.

"It is more important than ever to support Ukraine," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said to the press.

"Because what has happened during this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and its political system," he said.

The Wagner Group, seen as a private military organization in Russia, started a coup on Saturday complaining about the country's defense minister and criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin. The revolt ended soon after that, but it exposed the fragilities of Putin within his own country. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "we haven't seen the last act."

"This is an internal affair of Russia," Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister Tobias Billstrom said at his arrival for the meeting in Luxembourg.

"What happens in Russia (...) is going to have an impact on the security circumstances but the important thing right now is to stand by Ukraine in its efforts to regain its territorial integrity."

He added that overall the short-lived uprising in Russia showed that "it is quite clear that the war is not going the way Putin wanted it to go."

Russia's attempt to achieve a full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022.

— Silvia Amaro

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine

Egor Aleev | AFP | Getty Images

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited his troops in Ukraine, the defense ministry said Monday, making his first public appearance since the weekend mutiny by Wagner mercenaries.

In a post on Telegram, the Ministry of Defense said Shoigu was briefed on progress by the commander of some troops in occupied Ukraine, according to a Google translation.

It indicates that Shoigu remains in charge despite the insurrection, which Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin abruptly called off less than 24 hours after it began.

Shoigu's future has been called into question following the events of the weekend, but the Telegram post described him as "head of the Russian military department."

— Audrey Wan

Moscow mayor removes emergency 'counter-terrorism' measures

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday announced the end of the emergency counter-terror measures imposed in response to the Wagner's armed mutiny.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Sobyanin thanked Muscovites for their "calmness and understanding."

— Elliot Smith

Rebellion in Russia reveals ‘cracks’ in Putin’s regime, Blinken says

Leah Millis | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the violent insurrection by one of President Putin's longtime allies exposed "cracks" in the regime that "weren't there before."

"This is just an added chapter to a very, very bad book that Putin has written for Russia," Blinken told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

He called Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's direct challenge to Putin "extraordinary" and said Russia's war in Ukraine has ultimately been a "devastating, strategic failure."

Blinken expects the U.S. to learn more about the intricacies of the deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, as well as the eventual fate of the Wagner Group, in the coming weeks and months.

- Elliot Smith

Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin is a ‘dead man walking,’ Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer says

Wagner | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is a "dead man walking" after leading a botched rebellion against Vladimir Putin, according to Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group.

The weekend's armed revolt by Prigozhin, a former Putin ally who founded the Wagner private militia group, has been viewed as a rare threat to the Russian president's 23-year grip on power. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the episode exposed "cracks" in the Kremlin that had not been previously seen.

Prigozhin is "kind of dead man walking at this point," Bremmer said on "Squawk Box Asia" Monday. "I would be very surprised that he's still with us in a few months' time."

The Prigozhin-led revolt was unprecedented as Putin has — until now — been able to swiftly quell any occasional unarmed protest. On the weekend, the Wagner mutineers got within 200 kilometers of the capital of Moscow before their leader made the abrupt announcement to abort the mission.

— Clement Tan

No criminal charges against Prigozhin, but he will go to Belarus, state media says

Stringer | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The criminal charges against Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin will be dropped and he will go to Belarus, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Saturday, according to Russian state media.

Russian authorities will not prosecute members of the Wagner that participated in the rebellion, and the PMC fighters who refused to participate in Prigozhin's "campaign" will sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense, Peskov said.

Gavriil Grigorov | AFP | Getty Images

There will be no new televised address from Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Peskov said the leader continued to work in the Kremlin all day.

Peskov said the rebellion will not affect the course of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in any way.

— Ashley Capoot