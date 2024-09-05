Money Report

Watch: Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Economic Club of New York

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

President Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York on November 12, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Former President Donald Trump is addressing the Economic Club of New York as he sharpens his policy pitch in the final months of the 2024 presidential election.

The Republican nominee's remarks come after a series of economic policy proposals from his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Copyright CNBC

