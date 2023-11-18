Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Lewis Hamilton on the importance of life outside the cockpit: ‘I can't race forever'

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Rudy Carezzevoli | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton likes to keep busy.

And it's not just his responsibilities on the racetrack that keep the Formula 1 superstar occupied day in and day out.

"A large part of it is sponsor work," he recently told CNBC. "Photo shoots and the contractual stuff we need to be able to service the sponsors."

In his early days in the cockpit, Hamilton was spread thin among his many responsibilities.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"When I started out racing in Formula 1, I had far too many commitments outside and I was always tired on race weekends," he says.

These days, he has struck a balance that allows him to have the energy and focus he needs when it's time to get behind the wheel, but he still likes to keep himself busy.

His business ventures include a film he's producing for Formula 1 as well as a number of investments. For Hamilton, having projects outside of racing is "important."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Ex-IBM CEO: Here's the No. 1 thing my mom did to raise four highly successful executives

news 2 hours ago

This 25-year-old NFL quarterback makes $44,000 per week and still lives with his parents

"I can't race forever, and it's good to have other things that you can be creative and tap into," he says. "You can't be thinking about racing 24/7, because you'll go out of your mind."

Check out Hamilton's full interview with CNBC above.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us