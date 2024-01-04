Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ken Griffin's hedge fund Citadel posts double-digit returns in 2023, but lags the S&P 500

By Yun Li,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • Billionaire investor Ken Griffin's various hedge fund strategies at Citadel all posted double-digit returns for 2023, but they failed to beat the broader market.
  • Citadel's multistrategy Wellington fund gained 15.3% last year, according to a person familiar with the returns.
  • Hedge funds on average gained just about 4.4% in 2023 through November, according to research firm HFR.

Billionaire investor Ken Griffin's various hedge fund strategies at Citadel all posted double-digit returns for 2023, but they failed to beat the S&P 500.

Citadel's multistrategy Wellington fund gained 15.3% last year, according to a person familiar with the returns. The flagship fund had enjoyed a stellar 2022 with a 38% gain, marking its best year on record.

The Miami-based firm's tactical trading fund gained 14.8% in 2023, while its equities fund, which uses a long/short strategy, returned 11.6%, said the person who spoke anonymously because the performance numbers are private. Citadel's global fixed income fund returned 10.9% last year, according to the person.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The stock market pulled off a surprisingly strong 2023 with the S&P 500 climbing 24% on the year. Risk assets enjoyed a big relief rally as the economy remained resilient and inflation cooled, while the Federal Reserve signaled an end to rate hikes and forecast rate cuts later this year. The market also endured a regional banking crisis as well as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

However, the volatility and the tricky macro environment made it difficult for certain hedge fund strategies to beat the market. Hedge funds on average gained just about 4.4% in 2023 through November, according to research firm HFR.

Citadel is returning all of 2023's $7 billion in profits to investors and the firm has handed back about $25 billion to investors since 2018, the person said. The financial giant has about $58 billion in assets under management.

Money Report

news 8 hours ago

FAA grounds more than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9s after section of Alaska Airlines plane blows out

Burger King 9 hours ago

Long-time Burger King cook who never missed a day of work buys his first home after viral fundraising campaign

Citadel declined to comment.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us