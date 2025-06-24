Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Judge rules Anthropic did not violate authors' copyrights with AI book training

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Dario Amodei, Anthropic CEO, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Anthropic's use of books to train its artificial intelligence model Claude was "fair use" and "exceedingly transformative," a federal judge ruled.
  • Amazon-backed Anthropic's AI training did not violate the authors' copyrights since the large language models did not reproduce the authors' work.
  • The decision is a major win for AI companies as legal battles play out over the use and application of copyrighted works in LLMs.

Anthropic's use of books to train its artificial intelligence model Claude was "fair use" and "transformative," a federal judge ruled late on Monday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Amazon-backed Anthropic's AI training did not violate the authors' copyrights since the large language models "have not reproduced to the public a given work's creative elements, nor even one author's identifiable expressive style," wrote U.S. District Judge William Alsup.

"The purpose and character of using copyrighted works to train LLMs to generate new text was quintessentially transformative," Alsup wrote. "Like any reader aspiring to be a writer."

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The decision is a significant win for AI companies as legal battles play out over the use and application of copyrighted works in developing and training LLMs. Alsup's ruling begins to establish the legal limits and opportunities for the industry going forward.

CNBC has reached out to Anthropic and the plaintiffs for comment

Money Report

News 21 mins ago

Israel-Iran ceasefire: Live updates

News 23 mins ago

How a thank you note landed this woman a gig working with a CEO: ‘It's a lost art'

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, was brought by authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber and Kirk Wallace Johnson in August. The suit alleged that Anthropic built a "multibillion-dollar business by stealing hundreds of thousands of copyrighted books."

Alsup did, however, order a trial on the pirated material that Anthropic put into its central library of content, even though the company did not use it for AI training.

"That Anthropic later bought a copy of a book it earlier stole off the internet will not absolve it of liability for the theft, but it may affect the extent of statutory damages," the judge wrote.

WATCH: Anthropic unveils next AI models

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us