Judge orders Mayor Eric Adams, DOJ lawyers to appear in court to explain case dismissal request

  • A judge ordered New York Mayor Eric Adams, his attorneys, and Department of Justice prosecutors to appear in court Wednesday to explain the DOJ's bid to dismiss criminal charges against Adams.
  • DOJ lawyers asked the judge to toss the case after seven prosecutors — including the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney — resigned rather than comply with an order to file that request.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered New York Mayor Eric Adams, his attorneys and Department of Justice prosecutors to appear in court on Wednesday to explain the DOJ's controversial request to dismiss criminal charges against Adams.

Top DOJ lawyers on Friday asked the judge to toss the case after seven prosecutors — including the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney — resigned rather than comply with an order to file that request.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

