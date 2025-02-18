Judge orders Mayor Eric Adams, DOJ lawyers to appear in court to explain case dismissal request

A judge ordered New York Mayor Eric Adams, his attorneys, and Department of Justice prosecutors to appear in court Wednesday to explain the DOJ's bid to dismiss criminal charges against Adams.

DOJ lawyers asked the judge to toss the case after seven prosecutors — including the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney — resigned rather than comply with an order to file that request.

