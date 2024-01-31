Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alleging retaliation

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • A judge dismissed a lawsuit Disney filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that alleged he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial parental rights law in the state that the governor backed.
  • The judge ruled that Disney lacked legal standing to sue DeSantis, the secretary of Florida's Commerce Department, and members of a board that now controls a special improvement district in which the company operates its park and resort.

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit Disney filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other defendants that alleged he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial parental rights law backed by the governor.

Judge Allen Winsor ruled that Disney lacked legal standing to sue DeSantis and the secretary of Florida's Commerce Department.

Winsor also ruled that Disney's claims "fail on the merits" against members of the board of a special improvement district in which the company operates its park and resort.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us