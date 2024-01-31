Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alleging retaliation

A judge dismissed a lawsuit Disney filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that alleged he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial parental rights law in the state that the governor backed.

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit Disney filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other defendants that alleged he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial parental rights law backed by the governor.

Judge Allen Winsor ruled that Disney lacked legal standing to sue DeSantis and the secretary of Florida's Commerce Department.

Winsor also ruled that Disney's claims "fail on the merits" against members of the board of a special improvement district in which the company operates its park and resort.

