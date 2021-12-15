Money Report

JPMorgan Moves Annual Healthcare Conference to Virtual After Attendees Drop Out on Omicron Fear

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Tim Clayton - Corbis | Corbis Sport | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase changed course on its big annual healthcare conference it had planned on holding in person in San Francisco next month after key attendees dropped out because of Covid.

"Out of an abundance of caution and after careful consideration, we have decided to virtualize our 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference scheduled to be held on January 10 - 13, 2022," the bank said in an email.

"The health and safety of our clients and employees is of the utmost importance and given the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, we have made this decision," the bank said. "We were not only hopeful to meet in-person but also understand how much this conference means to the San Francisco community, which we fully support."

With reporting from CNBC's Bertha Coombs.

