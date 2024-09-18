Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

JPMorgan creates new role overseeing junior bankers as Wall Street wrestles with workload concerns

By Hugh Son,CNBC

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon gestures as he speaks during the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on Wall Street firms, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 6, 2023.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • JPMorgan Chase created a new global role overseeing all junior bankers in an effort to better manage their workload after the death of a Bank of America associate in May forced Wall Street firms to examine how they treat their youngest employees.
  • The firm named Ryland McClendon its global investment banking associate and analyst leader in a memo sent this month, CNBC learned.
  • The memo specially stated that McClendon would support the "well-being and success" of junior bankers.

JPMorgan Chase has created a new global role overseeing all junior bankers in an effort to better manage their workload after the death of a Bank of America associate in May forced Wall Street to examine how it treats its youngest employees.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The firm named Ryland McClendon its global investment banking associate and analyst leader in a memo sent this month, CNBC has learned.

Associates and analysts are on the two lowest rungs in Wall Street's hierarchy for investment banking and trading; recent college graduates flock to the roles for the high pay and opportunities they can provide.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The memo specifically stated that McClendon, a 14-year JPMorgan veteran and former banker who was previously head of talent and career development, would support the "well-being and success" of junior bankers.

The move shows how JPMorgan, the biggest American investment bank by revenue, is responding to the latest untimely death on Wall Street. In May, Bank of America's Leo Lukenas III died after reportedly working 100-hour weeks on a bank merger. Later that month, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said his bank was examining what it could learn from the tragedy.

Then, starting in August, JPMorgan's senior managers instructed their investment banking teams that junior bankers should typically work no more than 80 hours, part of a renewed focus to track their workload, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Money Report

News 7 mins ago

University of Tennessee to raise season ticket prices 10% in anticipation of revenue sharing

News 21 mins ago

Amazon calls workers back 5 days a week—other companies may be ‘right behind them,' expert says

Exceptions can be made for live deals, said the person, who declined to be identified speaking about the internal policy.

Dimon's warning

Dimon railed against some of Wall Street's ingrained practices in a financial conference held Tuesday at Georgetown University. Some of the hours worked by junior bankers are just a function of inefficiency or tradition, rather than need, he indicated.

"A lot of investment bankers, they've been traveling all week, they come home and they give you four assignments, and you've got to work all weekend," Dimon said. "It's just not right."

Senior bankers would be held accountable if their analysts and associates routinely tripped over the policy, he said.

 "You're violating it," Dimon warned. "You've got to stop, and it will be in your bonus, so that people know we actually mean it."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us