JPMorgan Chase is boosting buybacks even after CEO Jamie Dimon called the stock expensive

JPMorgan Chase executives said the bank would increase share buybacks so that a mounting pile of tens of billions of dollars in excess cash doesn't grow further.

The biggest American bank by assets has stockpiled earnings in preparation for the Basel 3 regulatory rules that would've required more capital.

Back in May CEO Jamie Dimon bristled at the notion of scaling up purchases of his stock.

Fresh off a record year for profit and revenue, JPMorgan is facing questions over what CFO Jeremy Barnum admitted was a "high-class problem": the bank has, by some estimates, roughly $35 billion in money that it doesn't need to satisfy regulators, or what analysts call "excess capital."

"We would like to not have the excess grow from here," Barnum told analysts Wednesday. "Given the amount of organic capital generation that we're producing, it means that — unless we find in the near term, opportunities for organic deployment or otherwise — it means more capital return through buybacks."

The bank has heard it from investors and analysts who want to know what JPMorgan intends to do with the cash. The biggest American bank by assets has stockpiled earnings in preparation for the Basel 3 regulatory rules that would've required more capital, but Wall Street analysts now believe that the incoming Trump administration is likely to propose something far gentler.

Back in May, when the question came up at his bank's annual investor day, CEO Jamie Dimon bristled at the notion of scaling up purchases of his stock, which was then trading near a 52-week high of $205.88.

"I want to make it really clear, OK? We're not going to buy back a lot of stock at these prices," Dimon said at the time.

That's because the company's valuation was too rich, even in its own eyes, Dimon said: "Buying back stock of a financial company greatly in excess of two times tangible book is a mistake. We aren't going to do it."

The bank's stock has only appreciated since: A share trades hands for 22% more now than when Dimon made those remarks.

In fending off calls to whittle down its cash pile by more than it deems necessary, JPMorgan has hinted at the risk of rockier times ahead. Since at least 2022, Dimon and others have warned of the possibility of a recession just ahead, but it has yet to arrive, leaving the end of an economic cycle still on the horizon.

Barnum returned to the subject on Wednesday, telling reporters that there was a "tension" between the risks in the economy and high asset prices in the market; the bank therefore had to prepare for a "wide range of scenarios," he said.

A sharp economic downturn would give the bank the opportunity to deploy more of that estimated $35 billion in excess cash through loans, according to Portales Partners analyst Charles Peabody.

"I think JPMorgan will be disciplined in not pissing away capital," Peabody said. "The best time to take market share is coming out a recession, because your competitors are somewhat impaired. And I expect he will pull back on buybacks from current levels, despite pressure from shareholders to do more."