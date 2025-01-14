JPMorgan Chase exec Daniel Pinto, longtime No. 2 to Jamie Dimon, will step down in June

JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer and President Daniel Pinto will step down from those roles in the coming months, elevating a potential successor to CEO Jamie Dimon to a key companywide role.

Pinto, who has worked at JPMorgan and a predecessor firm for more than four decades, will cease being COO and president in June and retire at the end of 2026, the bank said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.