Johnson & Johnson beats on earnings and hikes outlook as medtech, pharmaceutical sales surge

Johnson & Johnson topped quarterly earnings and revenue estimates.

It marks J&J's first quarterly results since the company completed the separation from its consumer health spinoff Kenvue in August.

J&J will hold a conference call with investors at 8:30 am ET.

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported adjusted earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street's expectations, driven by a surge in sales in the company's medical devices and pharmaceutical business divisions.

It marks J&J's first quarterly results since the company completed the separation from its consumer health spinoff Kenvue in August.

Upon that split, J&J lowered its full-year sales and profit guidance.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The drugmaker raised that revised outlook on Tuesday: J&J expects 2023 sales of $83.6 billion to $84 billion, compared to a previous guidance of $83.2 billion to $84 billion in August. J&J also expects adjusted earnings per share of $10.07 to $10.13, up from a previous forecast of $10.00 to $10.10.

Here's what J&J reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.66 adjusted vs. $2.52 expected

$2.66 adjusted vs. $2.52 expected Revenue: $21.35 billion vs. $21.04 billion expected

J&J's stock rose more than 1% in premarket trading Tuesday. Shares of J&J have dropped nearly 11% for the year, putting the company's market value at roughly $379 billion.

The company, whose financial results are considered a bellwether for the broader health sector, said its sales during the quarter grew 6.8% over the same period last year.

The pharmaceutical giant reported net income of $4.31 billion, or $1.69 per share. That was flat compared with net income of $4.31 billion, or $1.62 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings per share were $2.66 per share for the period.

The third-quarter results come amid investor anxiety over the thousands of lawsuits claiming that J&J's talc-based products were contaminated with the carcinogen asbestos, which caused ovarian cancer and several deaths.

Those products, including J&J's namesake baby powder, now fall under Kenvue. But J&J will assume all talc-related liabilities that arise in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2021, J&J offloaded its talc liabilities into a new subsidiary, LTL Management, and immediately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. But a federal bankruptcy judge in July rejected J&J's second attempt to resolve those lawsuits in bankruptcy.

J&J previously said LTL Management intends to appeal the decision.

J&J will hold a conference call with investors at 8:30 am ET.