Job Openings Increased Toward the End of 2020, But a Big Employment Gap Remains

Job openings increased to 6.65 million in December, slightly ahead of the FactSet estimate of 6.6 million.

The hospitality industry saw both a sharp drop in openings and hiring, as well as an increase in layoffs.

Though vacancies continue to rise, they remain below the pre-pandemic level of just over 7 million.

Employers added slightly more job posts late last year, but hiring slipped as the labor market ended 2020 on an uncertain note, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

That still left a gap of some 4.1 million workers who remained unemployed, many of whom were still displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That still left a gap of some 4.1 million workers who remained unemployed, many of whom were still displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though job postings continue to gain, they remain below the pre-pandemic level of just over 7 million in February 2020.

Vacancies rose by nearly 300,000 in professional and business services, which saw its openings rate swell from 5.6% to 6.9%.

Available positions fell in leisure and hospitality, which dropped by 127,000 to 761,000 for the month, which saw the openings rate slide from 6.2% to 5.5%,

Hiring fell sharply for the month, down nearly 400,000 to 5.54 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, a report closely watched by policymakers for clues about slack in the labor market.

Most of the hiring decline came in the hospitality industry, which saw a drop of more than 300,000 to 777,000. Within that group, arts, entertainment and recreation accounted for a decline of 82,000 as the hiring rate tumbled from 7.8% in November to 3.5%.

Hospitality, which includes hotels, restaurants, bars and casinos, saw a layoff increase of 63,000, or 3.9%, up from 3.2% in the previous month.

Overall, nonfarm payrolls were off 227,000 for December. January saw a rebound of 49,000, but more than 10 million remain unemployed, up 4.4 million from the pre-pandemic level.

JOLTS data runs a month behind the payrolls count. January's unemployment rate slid to 6.3%, but that came amid a sharp decline in the labor force.

The quits level, a gauge of worker confidence, rose slightly as 3.29 million workers left their jobs, an increase of 106,000 for the month.

Total separations declined slightly to 5.46 million.