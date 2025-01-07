J&J says its lung cancer drug combination keeps people alive longer

Johnson & Johnson said a combination of its lung cancer drugs Rybrevant and Lazcluze kept people alive for at least a year longer than AstraZeneca's Tagrisso in a clinical trial.

J&J is trying to supplant AstraZeneca's blockbuster Tagrisso, a once-daily pill that has transformed the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations.

It remains to be seen how many doctors will adopt the treatment.

J&J in a statement said its drugs – Rybrevant and Lazcluze – showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement to survival relative to Tagrisso in a pivotal trial. The company expects the benefit to be at least a year and possibly longer, J&J executives said in an interview. The company plans to present the full results at a medical meeting later this year.

"This is an absolute igniter," said Biljana Naumovic, president of U.S. Oncology Solid Tumor at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "People were looking for an overall survival difference."

J&J is trying to supplant AstraZeneca's blockbuster Tagrisso, a once-daily pill that has transformed the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations and extended the median survival to about three years. These genetic errors cause cancer cells to proliferate. They're responsible for between 10% and 15% of lung cancer cases in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association.

J&J executives hailed the result as a game-changer that should change the treatment of this type of lung cancer. But there's no guarantee doctors and patients will all switch to using Rybrevant and Lazcluze since the regimen comes with more side effects and requires infusions every few weeks, said Dr. Stephen Liu, director of thoracic oncology and head of developmental therapeutics at Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"I think the announcement that this leads to people living longer will force a harder look," Liu said.

He wants to see who benefited the most so he can treat those patients more aggressively while sparing those who are less likely to respond. Rybrevant and Lazcluze can cause people to develop a rash and lead their fingernails to split.

Like Tagrisso, J&J's regimen blocks the EGFR protein to prevent cancer cells from growing. It also targets MET, a common pathway cancer uses to develop resistance to drugs.

J&J forecasts Rybrevant and Lazcluze's annual sales could top $5 billion. Tagrisso brought in about $6 billion for AstraZeneca in 2023.