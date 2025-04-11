Jim Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors which market-moving events to follow next week.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors which market-moving events to follow next week, pinpointing earnings reports from major banks like Goldman Sachs, as well as Johnson & Johnson and Netflix.

He reviewed again the past week's turbulence spurred by unpredictable tariff policies and messaging from the White House, adding that any more statements from President Donald Trump this weekend could affect trading.

"This tape has it all, doesn't it, as the White House throws so much at you at all hours of the day," he said. "We have press conferences, Truth Social posts, off-handed statements that move trillions of dollars."

Monday brings earnings from Goldman Sachs. Cramer noted that the group as a whole hasn't been performing uniformly. He observed that the investment bank's business can be "pretty episodic," but said he feels confident about Goldman's management and optimistic it can beat the estimates, especially because of its downsizing efforts.

On Tuesday, two more major banks are reporting, Citigroup and Bank of America. Cramer said he thinks the Citigroup's stock will see gains regardless of the quarter. He predicted that Bank of America would post decent earnings as it has done in recent months.

Cramer noted that the drug stocks have been tricky recently as the industry adjusts to new federal leadership and tariff policies. Johnson & Johnson is also set to report Tuesday, and Cramer said he'll be looking for an update about the company's ongoing litigation. He suggested shares could rise if the pharmaceutical company reveals big news about a new drug. Cramer also said he'll be paying attention to J.B. Hunt's earnings. He thinks the report will be downbeat.

Abbott Laboratories and semiconductor capital equipment company ASML will post earnings on Wednesday. Cramer said he's expecting Abbott to report strength in its franchises but also mention the lawsuits that have dragged down the stock for a while. He called AMSL a crucial company in its sector and said he fears it will miss estimates.

Also on Wednesday is the release of retail sales data, and Cramer said he thinks the numbers will be strong given that names like Walmart, Amazon and Costco signaled that business was good over the past month.

Thursday brings earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor, UnitedHealth and American Express. The semiconductor company's quarter could reflect the entire sector, Cramer said, adding that some investors view it as a proxy for Nvidia. Cramer called UnitedHealth a "universal buy," and he predicted that American Express will present a strong quarter but warned that its stock tends to trade badly just after the report. Cramer will also be tuning in to Blackstone's earnings, saying the company will give insight into growth in the data center space.

Netflix will report Thursday after close, and Cramer suggested investors take time to study the streaming giant's earnings call. He noted that management usually lauds its lucrative ad-tier subscription model. While Cramer acknowledged that the company has captured Wall Street's full attention in the past, he said it's possible "endless drama" from the White House will overshadow any Netflix news.

