Jim Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy GE Healthcare

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi: "I like SoFi...I think it goes to new highs."

Roku: "I think the stock has some upside because they are doing some pretty terrific things in streaming, so I'm ok with it."

GE Healthcare: "It's inconsistent and too controlled by China, not America. So I am not going to be a backer. I am going to say the fabled [don't buy, don't buy, don't buy]."

Constellation Brands: "The beer business is soft, the spirits business is not so good, and, frankly, I expected more from the company. I think the company has been a very big disappointment...I don't need to be in stocks that have been disappointing."

