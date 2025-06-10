Jim Cramer wants to call attention to stocks popular with younger investors

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reviewed stocks he said are popular among younger investors but don't usually receive attention from Wall Street analysts.

He named stocks in a few core sectors, including cryptocurrency, quantum computing and nuclear power.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said he thinks it's necessary to review stocks that have captured the attention of the younger investors but aren't always highlighted by Wall Street analysts.

"I think relevance dictates that we cover the companies that are treated as irrelevant or even pariahs by the gray beards around here," he said. "It isn't true that no one cares. I fear everyone cares, except those of us on Wall Street. We have to do better about nuke, about quantum and crypto, because our younger viewers deserve better."

Cramer suggested that younger investors favor any stock that has to do with cryptocurrency — but not just largely-hyped names like MicroStrategy, Coinbase and Circle Internet. Instead, he said, these investors are looking at stocks that don't receive as much coverage, like Hut 8, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, Cipher Mining and Galaxy Digital. Cramer said he wonders why this cohort doesn't receive more recognition, as many of these companies see significant trading action.

Nuclear stocks are met with similar excitement by the younger generation, he said, besides prominent companies like Vistra, Constellation Energy and GE Vernova. He named Oklo, Cameco, BWX Technologies, Centrus Energy, Talen Energy and NexGen, saying investors are encouraged because new energy-guzzling data centers need nuclear power. However, he said that these sought-after stocks aren't ones that he finds "investible" because there won't nuclear reactors for a number of years.

Quantum computing outfits are extremely popular among newer investors, Cramer said, but he added that group as a whole is controversial. He pinpointed IONQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and Quantum Computing. While he said it takes a lot of research to understand these companies, it's worthwhile to put in the effort — even if developed quantum computing is years away. According to Cramer, there is opportunity for at least a few of these stocks.

"You could decry it as the wild west. You could dismiss these companies as nothing but hype," Cramer said. "Or, how about this, you take a company that trades 50 million shares a day, and maybe you just try to shed some light on it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of GE Vernova.

