Jim Cramer says the market for mergers and acquisitions will be back under Trump

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors the Trump administration is more likely to allow mergers and acquisitions to go through, processes largely stymied under Biden.

"I am very confident in the idea that, under President Trump, M&A's about to come back and come back bigly," he said. "Companies will no longer have to fear super-strict antitrust scrutiny, so long as they stay on the right side of our mercurial President elect."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors the Trump administration is more likely to allow mergers and acquisitions to go through, processes largely stymied under Biden.

"I am very confident in the idea that, under President Trump, M&A's about to come back and come back bigly," he said. "Companies will no longer have to fear super-strict antitrust scrutiny, so long as they stay on the right side of our mercurial President elect."

Cramer called the last few years "one of the longest M&A dry spells in modern history," and he asserted that takeovers are a major reason investors enter the market.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The regional banking sector will benefit from more M&A activity, according to Cramer, noting that the financials racked up gains during the session. Regional banks can grow by acquiring smaller banks in their area or scale more aggressively by merging with each other to become "super regionals" that could rival major national players.

Beyond M&A, Cramer said the President-elect is likely to relax antitrust regulations, whereas Biden appointees have scrutinized Big Tech outfits like Apple. But while Cramer suggested these companies are likely safer from regulatory interference under Trump, he said some of that depends on Trump's own attitude towards them. For example, Cramer claimed that the Trump administration tried to block the AT&T and Time Warner merger in 2017 because of the president's dislike for CNN, a division of the latter at the time.

"So, it's not a surprise to see most of America's big name tech CEOs come out today with enthusiastic, public messages of congratulations for President-elect Trump," he said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Apple.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com