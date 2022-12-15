Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Health Care Stocks in 2023

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Ty Wright | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday presented investors with a roster of health care stocks that should be on their shopping lists for next year.
  • “Wall Street likes profitable companies with consistent results, nice dividends and reasonably valued stocks,” he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday presented investors with a roster of health care stocks that should be on their shopping lists for next year.

"Wall Street likes profitable companies with consistent results, nice dividends and reasonably valued stocks," he said, adding, "The biggest [health care] winners were boring, consistent operators with cheap stocks."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Cramer said that health care stocks have stayed relatively steady this year because they tend to be recession-resistant stocks — in other words, they perform well regardless of the state of the economy.

Here are his picks:

Danaher

  • Cramer predicted that the company will have a banner year in 2023 and called it "one of the best-run companies in any industry."

Pfizer

  • Praising the vaccine maker's acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven and Global Blood Therapeutics, he said that Pfizer stock is a steal.

UnitedHealth Group

  • Cramer said that he likes the "best-of-breed" managed health care stock.

Humana

  • He called the stock a "great turnaround story."

Edwards Lifesciences

  • Cramer says he likes the stock because the company's underlying business has been strong, despite the stock being down over 43% for the year. 

Disclaimer; Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher and Humana.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

China's Sudden ‘Reopening' Reveals New Challenges as Infections Soar

news 1 hour ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Can Pick Up Some Shares of IBM on Friday

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us