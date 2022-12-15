Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Health Care Stocks in 2023

- CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday presented investors with a roster of health care stocks that should be on their shopping lists for next year.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday presented investors with a roster of health care stocks that should be on their shopping lists for next year.
"Wall Street likes profitable companies with consistent results, nice dividends and reasonably valued stocks," he said, adding, "The biggest [health care] winners were boring, consistent operators with cheap stocks."
Cramer said that health care stocks have stayed relatively steady this year because they tend to be recession-resistant stocks — in other words, they perform well regardless of the state of the economy.
Here are his picks:
- Cramer predicted that the company will have a banner year in 2023 and called it "one of the best-run companies in any industry."
- Praising the vaccine maker's acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven and Global Blood Therapeutics, he said that Pfizer stock is a steal.
- Cramer said that he likes the "best-of-breed" managed health care stock.
- He called the stock a "great turnaround story."
- Cramer says he likes the stock because the company's underlying business has been strong, despite the stock being down over 43% for the year.
Disclaimer; Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher and Humana.
