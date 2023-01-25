Jim Cramer Picks His Standout Stocks in 4 Bull Market Industries

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results.

Companies in Cramer's list include Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies, Delta Air Lines, J.B. Hunt and Boeing.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results.

"Now that we are already one-fifth of the way through earnings season, we can start identifying the winners and losers," he said, adding, "We have some legitimate, sizable bull markets going on here, and they show no signs of letting up. And I want you in them."

Cramer also highlighted the companies that reported solid quarters and have stocks that could be buys.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here are the four industries with bull markets, according to Cramer, and his standout stocks in each one:

Banks

Aerospace and Defense

Airlines

Trucks

Cramer added that while other industries also have bull markets, they're still in the initial stages and not necessarily investable just yet.

Discount retailers such as Dollar Tree and TJX Companies, telecom service providers like AT&T, pharmaceutical firms like Johnson & Johnson, entertainment companies like Disney and oil service stocks like Halliburton are all worth keeping an eye on as well, according to Cramer.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Wells Fargo, TJX, Johnson & Johnson and Halliburton.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com