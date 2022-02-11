Money Report

Jeffrey Gundlach Says the Fed Is Obviously Behind the Curve, Will Raise Rates More Than Expected

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Friday the Federal Reserve is behind the curve in battling a spike of inflation, and the central bank is slated to raise interest rates more than the market is pricing in.

His comments came as inflation surged to a fresh four-decade high with the consumer price index rising 7.5% year over year. The red-hot price pressures cemented the likelihood of substantial interest rate hikes this year.

