Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs' After HR Investigation Into ‘Abusive' On-Set Behavior

Jeff Garlin will not be returning to ABC's hit sitcom "The Goldbergs" after a series of misconduct allegations led to investigations by the network into the actor's behavior on set, which some said was abusive.

Garlin's departure was reportedly a mutual decision between the actor and Sony, which produces the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rumors circulated in recent months that the "Mad About You" actor had been fired, but he dismissed those reports in an interview with Vanity Fair published in early December. Garlin admitted that there had been a HR investigation into his behavior in each of the previous three years.

Garlin had allegedly used inappropriate language during production and often addressed longtime female crew members not by name, but by nicknames that some considered offensive. Some complaints also noted that the actor had a penchant for handing out hugs. He dismissed these actions, calling them silly, misunderstood gags.

"It's always the same thing," Garlin told Vanity Fair of the annual investigations. "It's about me and my silliness on set. They don't think it's appropriate. I do. That's where we're at."

The actor explained that when he works on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" if he doesn't act in this way people will "ask me if I'm okay."

"I need to do what I need to do to keep my energy up and do what I do," he said. "So I don't know what to say."

Garlin's departure is effective immediately and means he will not return to finish the ninth season of "The Goldbergs." It is unclear how production will handle a tenth season of the popular show if it is renewed by ABC.

It is also uncertain if Garlin will remain part of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," where he serves as both a main cast member and an executive producer.

CNBC reached out to Garlin's representatives, as well as ABC, Sony and HBO. None were immediately available for comment.

Read the full report from The Hollywood Reporter.