Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Japan stocks set to rise after Wall Street gains as investors look beyond tariffs

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Japan’s Osaka is the 43rd most expensive city to live in, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.
Mlenny | E+ | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan stocks were set to rise Wednesday, after Wall Street gained overnight with the S&P 500 closing at a record high as investors looked past tariffs and inflation headwinds.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Futures for Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 in Chicago were trading at 39,320, while those in Osaka last traded at 39,290, compared with the index's last close of 39,270.40.

Business sentiment for Japanese manufacturers rose for the second month in February, results from the Reuters Tankan poll indicates. The manufacturers' sentiment index rose to plus 3 — its highest level since November — from plus 2 in January.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 22,775, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 22,976.81.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.89% lower, a day after the country's central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%, marking its first easing since November 2020.

Overnight in the U.S., all three indexes rose, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high after stocks rallied seconds before the closing bell. The broad market index gained 0.24% to a record close of 6,129.58, after touching an intraday record of 6,129.63 before the final bell. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.07% at 20,041.26, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10 points, or 0.02%, to finish the session at 44,556.34.

Money Report

News 18 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘For a spec, you can buy' Red Cat

News 21 mins ago

Trump tariffs, Musk's DOGE role and AI are among the top concerns shared by CEOs, Cramer says

The energy sector was the best-performer in the S&P 500, rising 1.9%, while tech stocks also ticked up.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us