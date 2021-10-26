Japan Stocks Set for Lower Start; China's September Industrial Profits Data Ahead

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Wednesday despite major indexes on Wall Street notching fresh record highs again overnight.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,030 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,950. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,106.01.

Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.24%. Australia's consumer price index for the third quarter is set to be out at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

China's industrial profits data for September is also poised to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 15.73 points to a new record closing high of 35,756.88 while the S&P 500 climbed 0.18% to 4,574.79. The Nasdaq Composite rose fractionally to around 15,235.72.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.949 following a recent surge to levels around 94.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.19 per dollar, having weakened from below 114 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7512, off levels around $0.752 seen recently.