Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Japan exports rise more than expected in October, rebounding from 43-month low

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

A line of trucks parked outside a shipping terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Japan's exports rose 3.1% year-on-year in October, a reversal from the 1.7% fall in September and also beating expectations of a 2.2% rise from economists polled by Reuters.
  • Imports to Asia's second largest economy rose 0.4%, compared to expectations of a 0.3% fall from the Reuters poll.

Japan's exports posted a 3.1% rise in October compared to a year ago, rebounding from a fall in September that marked a 43-month low.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The climb beat expectations of a 2.2% rise from economists polled by Reuters, and is a reversal from the 1.7% fall in September.

Government data showed that Japanese exports increased the most to the Middle East region, recording a 35.4% rise, compared to the same period a year ago.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Imports to Asia's second largest economy by GDP rose 0.4%, compared to expectations of a 0.3% fall from the Reuters poll.

As such, Japan's trade deficit expanded to 461.2 billion yen ($2.98 billion), wider than the Reuters poll expectations of 360.4 billion and compared to September's revised figure of 294.1 billion yen.

In a Nov. 19 note, Daniel Hurley, who is global equities portfolio specialist at T. Rowe Price, said that the key area to monitor for Japan equities would be U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans for tariffs and trade relationships with partners.

Money Report

News 23 mins ago

Charts suggest market could weather Trump tariff increases, Jim Cramer says

News 43 mins ago

Asia markets open mostly higher as investors assess Japan trade data, await China lending rates

Tariffs are clearly the biggest risk for an open and exporting economy like Japan's, he said, while also pointing out that the country has a very close relationship with the U.S., and Trump in particular.

He added: "Any escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China on tariffs and trade is likely to weigh upon global trade and global growth. Japan, as an open and cyclical economy, will be impacted by any deterioration in global trade and the global economy."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us