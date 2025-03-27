Japan and Brazil vow to bolster strategic ties as security and trade worries rise

The two sides agreed to a five-year action plan that covers exchanges in the area of political and economic dialogue, as well as climate issues.

The framework for defense exchanges between Japan and Brazil will include discussions on bilateral cooperation in defense equipment and technology.

Trump earlier this month reportedly questioned the U.S.- Japan security treaty that commits Washington to defend the Asian country.

Japan and Brazil on Wednesday agreed to establish a framework for foreign policy and defense exchanges during a state visit by Brazilian President Lula Da Silva to the Asian country.



According to a release by Japan's foreign ministry, the two countries agreed to a five-year action plan that covers exchanges in the area of political and economic dialogue, as well as climate issues.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on international affairs, including the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and East Asia.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that any unilateral steps to alter the status quo should not be permitted anywhere in the world.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The framework for defense exchanges between Japan and Brazil will include discussions on bilateral cooperation in defense equipment and technology.

Japan aims to increase its defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, which has traditionally been capped at 1%. The country had a defense budget of 7.7 trillion yen for its 2024 fiscal year.

"For FY2025, the budget request stands at 8.73 trillion yen, reflecting Japan's sustained commitment to achieving its defense goals," according to U.K.-based think tank Royal United Services Institute.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been stoking defense worries among allies including Japan due to his transactional approach to foreign policy. Trump earlier this month reportedly questioned the U.S.- Japan security treaty that commits Washington to defend the Asian country.

"We have a great relationship with Japan, but we have an interesting deal with Japan that we have to protect them, but they don't have to protect us," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, according to Reuters.

Since 2014 under the late prime minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's self-defense forces have been allowed to engage in military action if one of its allies is attacked.

Japan has also been in the crosshairs of Trump's "America First" policy, with the U.S. president on Wednesday announcing 25% tariffs on auto imports, the same announced on steel and aluminum earlier this month, all key Japanese exports.

Ishiba reportedly said on Thursday that Tokyo will put "all options on the table" in response to Washington's tariffs on auto imports.