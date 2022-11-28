Jan. 6 Committee Is Questioning Ex-Trump Aide Kellyanne Conway

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway is being questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported.

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway is being questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported Monday.

Conway, an instrumental part of former President Donald Trump's successful 2016 campaign and one of his closest advisors in office, appeared in person for the deposition on Capitol Hill, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC.

Conway did not respond to questions from an ABC News reporter who spotted her entering a conference room used by the select committee.

She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who is reportedly also representing former Vice President Mike Pence and other people involved in Trump-related legal matters.

Flood did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. A spokesman for the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to an inquiry about Conway's appearance.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.