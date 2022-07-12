Jan. 6 Committee Hearing to Examine the Role Extremist Groups Played in the Capitol Riot

This is CNBC's live blog following Tuesday's hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is poised Tuesday to show how domestic violent extremist groups helped fuel the attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of former President Donald Trump's campaign to try to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.

The committee's seventh public hearing will focus on how Trump's attention turned toward the pivotal date of Jan. 6, 2021, after his other efforts to challenge the 2020 election outcome — by pressuring state-level officials, Department of Justice leaders and others — failed to secure a win.

The latest hearing, slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET, comes four days after the committee received what it called "critical testimony" from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, a highly sought-after witness at the center of the panel's yearlong investigation into the riot at the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob.

Cipollone, whose interview is expected to play a role in Tuesday's hearing, also "corroborated key elements" from the bombshell testimony of ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, the committee said.

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Committee won't release witness list due to safety concerns

Jim Uruqart | Reuters

The committee declined to reveal the names of witnesses who will appear in Tuesday's hearing, citing security concerns.

"We're not planning to announce any witness names ahead of tomorrow," a committee aide told reporters Monday afternoon in a conference call previewing the hearing.

That decision is due to the "same concerns we've had for some of our witnesses' security and potential for harassment," the aide said.

But NBC News and other outlets have nevertheless reported two witnesses expected to appear in the hearing: former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove, and Jan. 6 defendant Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to charges stemming from him entering the Capitol.

— Kevin Breuninger