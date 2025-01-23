Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Ivanka Trump warns investors that meme token bearing her name is fake

By MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC

Ivanka Trump warns investors that meme token bearing her name is fake
Hakan Nural | Getty Images
  • Ivanka Trump posted on X on Thursday that a meme coin with her name on it isn't real, following the prior launch of $TRUMP and $MELANIA tokens.
  • "I have no involvement with this coin," she wrote.
  • Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were major figures in the first Trump White House but have so far not been part of the second administration.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, is warning investors against buying a fraudulent crypto coin bearing her name.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"It has come to my attention that a fake crypto coin called 'Ivanka Trump' or '$IVANKA' is being promoted without my consent or approval," she wrote in a post on X on Thursday. "To be clear: I have no involvement with this coin. This fake coin risks deceiving consumers and defrauding them of their hard-earned money."

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, played prominent leadership roles in the first Trump White House, but have not been central to the new administration.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Her warnings come after meme tokens were launched over the weekend called $TRUMP and $MELANIA, for the president and first lady.

The $TRUMP coin, which almost immediately boosted the president's net worth by billions of dollars on paper, is now trading at about $37, a drop of 50% from its peak shortly after launch. Similarly, the $MELANIA token has plunged 80% from its weekend high, currently trading at $2.84.

The website for $TRUMP says 80% of the coins are held by the Trump Organization and affiliates. Meme coins have become increasingly popular with crypto traders, but are particularly volatile as there is no underlying asset with any value.

Money Report

News 3 mins ago

Airlines flex pricing power, signaling higher fares in 2025

News 15 mins ago

8 signs you're stuck in a cycle of toxic productivity ‘even at the detriment of your own health, wellbeing'—and how to get out of it

WATCH: Bitcoin surges as Trump plans crypto policies

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us