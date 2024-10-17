Israeli military says it is investigating the possible killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

The Israeli military on Thursday said it was investigating the "possibility" that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was among three militants killed in an operation in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar assumed overall command of the Iran-backed Hamas in August, following the assassination of former political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The Israeli Defense Forces added that the identity of the three casualties could not be confirmed at this time.

"The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution," it added in a social media post. CNBC could not independently confirm the report.

In a social media update posted after the IDF communication, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, "You will pursue your enemies and they will fall before you by the sword. - Leviticus 26," according to a NBC translation.

He added, "Our enemies cannot hide. We will pursue and eliminate them."

National Security spokesman John Kirby said Washington was aware of reports Sinwar may be dead, but that the U.S. officials had not independently verified them, according to NBC News.

Israel accused Sinwar of orchestrating the Oct. 7 terror attacks perpetrated by Hamas in the Jewish state, which propelled the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a retaliatory operation in the Gaza Strip in a bid to dismantle the military capabilities and leadership of the Palestinian group.

The conflict has since expanded to include direct hostilities between Israel and Iran, along with clashes between the Jewish state and other Tehran-backed factions, such as Yemen's Houthis and Lebanese group Hezbollah — whose leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last month by Israeli forces in an air attack in Beirut.

Markets have been mired in the year-long conflict, which now poses substantial risks to oil supplies, if Israel answers the latest Iranian hostilities with strikes targeting Tehran's energy infrastructure and export facilities.

Houthi maritime attacks against ships it claims are linked to Israel, the U.S. or the U.K. — which have also been carried out against unaffiliated vessels — have meanwhile disrupted a key commercial route in the Red Sea that links Asia-Pacific and the Mediterranean.

This breaking news story is being updated.